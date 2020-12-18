Longtime Superior Coach Bill Gedde Awarded 40-Year Wrestling Jacket

Gedde is currently the head coach of the UMD club wrestling team, as well as an MMA wrestling instructor for Jungle Gym in Duluth.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, longtime wrestling coach Bill Gedde was presented with his 40-year coaching jacket by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association.

Gedde is a 1970 graduate of Superior High School and wrestled collegiately at UWS. He would coach the Spartans for 38 years and was the head assistant coach for the Yellowjackets from 1987 to 1991.

“It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers. But I guess the thing is if you stick with something long enough, things like this happen. The wins and the losses are important. You want to establish yourself as a good quality coach. But then as you get older and you look at the bigger picture, the important part is developing young, good quality citizens,” said Gedde.

Gedde is currently the head coach of the UMD club wrestling team, as well as an MMA wrestling instructor for Jungle Gym in Duluth.

“He helps legitimize the good work kids are doing because he’s got tons of experience. So when he says someone is doing something right, they know it’s right. When someone is doing something wrong, you know it’s wrong. You can’t argue. Having him in the community is huge. Having him be a part of my gym is even better,” Jungle Gym owner Zach Walters said.

“I’m honored to have put the years in, but I’ve got a lot more years to go I hope,” said Gedde.

Gedde’s former athletes include two-time national champion Ross Kennelly of the North Dakota State football team and Nikola Bogojevic, better known as Otis from the WWE.