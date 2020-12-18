Northwestern Girls Basketball Pick Up Fourth Straight Win

MAPLE, Wis. – Sophomore guard Tieryn Plasch finished with 25 points, the third straight game she’s hit that mark, as the Northwestern girls basketball team knocked off Cumberland 70-43 Friday night.

Brynn Erickson chipped with 17 points while Allison Luoma also scored 11 for the Tigers, who picked up their fourth win in a row. Next up for Northwestern is a road trip to Hayward on Saturday night.