Proctor’s AV Production Class Releases “Mask Up to Show Up” Video

The video tries to convince people to continue to abide by local and state COVID guidelines throughout the upcoming holiday season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Friday, The AV Production class at Proctor High School released a special video with a powerful message: Mask Up to Show Up.

That’s the message from the 45 second video, which includes a scenario where the in-person graduation ceremony was cancelled as well. Head instructor Ted Kiefat says he hopes the video convinces people to continue to abide by local and state COVID guidelines throughout the upcoming holiday season.

“If you can change one person and get one person to just look at it from differently from a different perspective or different lens, and they go ‘OK I get it. I want to be able to see my kid do these things. Alright fine, I’ll where a mask. It’s a win, even if it’s one person. It’s like winning the lottery,” Kiefat said.

Kiefat also talked about how the lack of sports has impacted his students, who produce the live streams on RailsTV.

“You’re getting another avenue for the kids that may not be the quarterback, the lineman, the swimmer, the basketball player. And it’s very gratifying work being able to do, especially during a pandemic. We still have RailsTV, who is not charging anything for anybody, no matter where you’re at, to watch. And a lot of the schools in the area had to go to something like that because they didn’t have a program in place,” said Kiefat.

To watch the video, click here.