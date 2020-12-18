Remembering UMD Football’s Thrilling 2010 National Championship Win

David Nadeau kicked the game-winning field goal to give the UMD football team their second-ever Division II national championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – On this day ten years ago, David Nadeau kicked the game-winning field goal to give the UMD football team the 20-17 win over Delta State to capture their second-ever Division II national championship. So let’s jump into the time machine and head back to Florence, AL to relive that magical moment, including comments from Nadeau, head coach Bob Nielson and quarterback Chase Vogler, who is currently the team’s offensive coordinator.