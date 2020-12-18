Shopping Hours Expand for Select Businesses in Superior

Multiple businesses in Superior have announced they are extending their hours with the aim of making it safer and easier for last-minute shoppers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Multiple businesses in Superior have announced they are extending their hours with the aim of making it safer and easier for last-minute shoppers.

Angie’s Closet in Superior is one business that is extending its hours.

Ownership there says that supporting local during these unique times is essential.

“We are just really excited,” said Angie Kaminski, the owner of Angie’s Closet. “It’s just the holiday. It’s been ramping up now and getting close to Christmas and there’s a lot of last-minute shoppers.”

Other businesses participating include Fairlawn Mansion Gift Shop, Wine Beginnings, and Twisted Pasties Coffeehouse. The expanded hours initiative was organized by the Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.