Carlton Students Hold Food and Mask Drive

CARLTON, Minn.– As Christmas gets closer, some high school students in Carlton are helping get food and other important items to those in need.

The Carlton High School National Honor Society held a food and mask drive the last two Saturdays. Proceeds from the drive will go to the reach mentoring program which matches mentors to kids who live in Carlton County or attend school there. Normally, Carlton High’s NHS organizes a toy drive but this Christmas students say any extra food during this time can go a long way.

“It’s not a normal year so we thought we might have some different needs around the community and a food and mask drive, that was just the way we decided to go,” said Spencer Rousseau, a senior at Carlton High School.

While the food and mask drive may be over the students aren’t stopping their community service. Members of Carlton’s NHS will be offering to shovel driveways and sidewalks for those who can’t this winter.