Christmas City Express Goes Full Steam Ahead as Virtual Webcast This Year

About two thousand people were signed up to watch the webcast according to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Christmas City Express in Duluth still went on full steam ahead this year, just as a different experience.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum’s annual holiday event went virtual with a webcast, completely free.

About two thousand people were signed up according to the Museum’s Executive Director, to watch the performance of the Christmas City Express book done by its local authors.

The book tells the story of a little girl who takes a train to visit her grandparents. The train becomes stranded in a Northland snowstorm, but she has a magical Christmas aboard, and makes it home safe and on time.

Normally The Christmas City Express experience treats passengers to the performance of the book and a train ride where that story comes to life.

Executive Director Ken Buehler said despite the pandemic, they just had to keep the tradition of sharing the story going.

“The Lake Superior Railroad Museum, even before the North Shore Scenic Railroad was a part of what we offered to the public, always had holiday train experiences,” Buehler said, “and that goes back almost 20 years and we’ve never missed a Christmas season.”

“And it just seemed wrong to miss a year and not use technology to keep that tradition alive,” he said.

Donations were accepted, and viewers had opportunities throughout the webcast to purchase the book, an ornament, and a themed teddy bear.