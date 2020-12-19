Duluth Police Investigate Two Separate Shootings in One Night

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Police Department responded to two separate shootings Friday night — bringing the city’s total this year to 40. One of Friday’s shootings left a female with three non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

In the first, according to a department spokesperson, shortly after 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of the sound of gunshots at a residence in the area of 1st Avenue West and 11th Street, in the Harbor Highlands apartment development.

At the scene officers spoke to an independent witness who said they heard what was believed to be the sound of two gunshots.

Several seconds later, that witness said they saw two males helping a female from the residence, place her into a vehicle, and leave.

Shorty after receiving this report, the spokesperson said, officers were dispatched to an area hospital on the report of a gunshot wound victim in the emergency room dropped off by two males who then left.

Police spoke to the victim who had three non-life threatening injuries.

The Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit located evidence consistent with a gunshot wound victim, firearms, and firearm accessories.

Two suspects were identified and it is believed all parties were known to each other, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said, officers responded to another shooting in Duluth’s Denfeld Neighborhood.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of the sound of shots in the area of N 40th Avenue West and Patterson Street below the horseshoe curve and above the railroad tracks.

The reporting party told officers a vehicle was heard leaving the scene traveling north on 40th Avenue West.

Officers investigated and found casings in the area of 40th Avenue West and Patterson.

There were no injuries or damage to property reported in connection with this incident and no suspects located.

Both these incidents are under active investigation.

Shootings in the City of Duluth this year are at an all-time high on record, compared to 23 last year.

Police Chief Mike Tusken addressed the issue in a one-on-one with FOX 21’s Dan Hanger earlier this month.