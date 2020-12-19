Estate Planning Increases During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– As the pandemic continues into its ninth month, local lawyers say more people have begun the process of getting your affairs in order.

Dahlberg Law Office has seen an increase in estate planning during the pandemic. The head of Dahlberg says estate planning makes up most of his business. And that it takes a crisis event like Coronavirus for people to start thinking about a will and care options down the road.

“It’s better to do the planning up front instead of give the heartbreak to your family. You don’t ever want to do that purposefully so do the responsible thing. And it’s just so easy,” said owner Chris Dahlberg.

The office says appointments for estate planning last about an hour and can be done over Zoom.