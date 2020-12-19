Lake Superior Zoo Reopens Outdoor Venues

DULUTH, Minn.– The Lake Superior Zoo opened back up Saturday, being among the outdoor venues allowed to open in Minnesota under the governor’s updated COVID-19 guidelines.

Guests walked the grounds of the zoo again after it was closed since last month. One group visiting from hours away says they were checking out Bentleyville last night and when they heard the zoo was open again they had to bring the grandkids to check out all of the animals at the zoo.

“It’s fun for the kids and to be able to go outside and do something in these times means a lot to get some fresh air. And they love animals,” Vicki Schmidt of Park Falls, Wisconsin, who was visiting for the weekend with her grandkids Layla and Blake.

Right now, the zoo is only allowed 25 percent capacity or a max of 100 people.