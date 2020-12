Northwestern Girls Basketball Tops Hayward for Fifth Straight Win

The Tigers used a big second half to knock off conference foe Hayward for their fifth straight win.

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Northwestern girls basketball team went on the road and picked a big Heart O’North Conference win on Saturday, defeating Hayward for their fifth straight win.

The Tigers (5-1) are scheduled to play at Bloomer on Monday while Hayward (3-2) is scheduled to return to action on Dec. 29 hosting Rice Lake.