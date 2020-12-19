Sir Ben’s Welcomes Back Customers for Outdoor Dining with Fire Pit Tables

The new toasty furniture makes it easier for customers to come and follow Gov. Walz's updated orders.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sir Benedict’s Tavern on the Lake in Duluth’s Central Hillside got creative to welcome customers back outside, per Governor Tim Walz’s updated restrictions on Minnesota businesses which went into effect Saturday.

New fire pit tables powered by propane tanks replaced most of their patio furniture, giving customers a toasty way to enjoy a beverage and food.

On Wednesday Gov. Walz announced bars and restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining at 50 percent capacity and up to 100 people, with no more than four per table.

He did extend the state’s lockdown, keeping bars and restaurants closed for indoor service through January 10, citing indoor gatherings as a major spreader of COVID-19 in the state.

Owners of Sir Ben’s said despite the cold, the customers’ friendly faces are a warm and welcome sight after so many months closed to sit-down dining.

“I think it just gives a little bit of somewhat normalcy, fun new normalcy for people to do something a little bit different other than just coming in their car, picking up food, and going and being at home,” co-owner Josh Stotts said.

It’s also a nice change for his staff. “We all love our team and our co-workers but it’s nice to see customers again and not just each other every day, all day,” he said.

Sir Ben’s is still offering curbside pickup and delivery. They’re open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays.