UMD Men’s Hockey Falls Late to North Dakota in Bulldogs’ Final Game of NCHC Pod

Grant Mismash scored with 48 seconds remaining in regulation to give North Dakota the win in Saturday's top-5 battle. UMD leaves the Omaha pod with a 5-2-2 record.

OMAHA, Neb. – Grant Mismash scored with 48 seconds remaining in regulation to give No. 4 North Dakota the 2-1 win over the No. 3 UMD men’s hockey team on Saturday afternoon in the Bulldogs’ final game of the NCHC pod in Omaha.

The game started off slow offensively, with North Dakota striking first late in the second period on the power play. Noah Cates tied it midway through the third off the rebound from Luke Mylymok’s shot for his third goal of the season. Like the first meeting between these two teams this season in the pod, this one looked like it was headed for overtime until Mismash was able to get one past Ryan Fanti from the point.

Fanti finished with 17 saves in his final start in the pod. The Bulldogs outshot the Fighting Hawks 24-19 but went 0-4 on the power play.

UMD leaves the NCHC pod with a 5-2-2 record and still sits in first place atop the NCHC standings. North Dakota moves to one point behind the Bulldogs and will play one more game in the pod on Sunday. UMD is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 1 at St. Cloud State.