Duluth School Dist. Plans For Full Elementary In-Person Learning By Feb. 8
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is moving forward with plans to bring back elementary students for in-person learning next year.
The Duluth School Board will discuss those plans at their committee of the whole meeting Monday night.
The plans include full in-person learning for kindergarten through second grade to begin Monday, Jan. 25.
Grades three through five will go full in-person learning Monday, Feb. 8.
The district says this decision was made at the guidance of Gov. Walz who announced last week the prioritizing of in-person learning for elementary students.
The district released the following information Monday as a press release:
There will be an informational item on the Monday December 21 Committee of the Whole Duluth School Board meeting related to Governor Walz’s announcement on Thursday prioritizing in-person learning for elementary students.
The Board and district administrators will review the announcement and the planning necessary to restart full in-person classes for kindergarten through second grade on Monday, January 25, and grades three through five on Monday, February 8. Families may choose to remain in distance learning if they wish
According to the new state guidelines, returning to full in-person learning at elementary requires a rolling start, with no more than 3 grade level bands added during a two-week period.
Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan requires 2 to 5 days for preparation and transition to a less restrictive model change. Duluth schools would use three days, beginning after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday January 18. Friday January 22 is semester break.
As per the state’s Safe Learning Plan, ISD 709 middle school and high school students must continue with distance learning, with exploration and planning for returning to in-person learning as conditions and guidance allow.
The new state guidance is designed to prioritize in-person learning for the state’s youngest students. Per the Governor’s announcement:
- Schools play a critical role in the health, well-being, and education of Minnesota’s children.
- Youngest kids are less susceptible to serious complications from COVID-19.
- We have learned how to reduce spread in schools from success in other settings.
Recent research shared by the CDC indicates that children who tested positive for COVID 19 were more likely to have attended gatherings such as weddings, parties and playdates and not as likely to have attended child care or school in-person.