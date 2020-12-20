Duluth School Dist. Plans For Full Elementary In-Person Learning By Feb. 8

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is moving forward with plans to bring back elementary students for in-person learning next year.

The Duluth School Board will discuss those plans at their committee of the whole meeting Monday night.

The plans include full in-person learning for kindergarten through second grade to begin Monday, Jan. 25.

Grades three through five will go full in-person learning Monday, Feb. 8.

The district says this decision was made at the guidance of Gov. Walz who announced last week the prioritizing of in-person learning for elementary students.