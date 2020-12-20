Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson Dies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died.

She was 87.

Abrahamson’s son Dan told The Associated Press that his mom died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Long recognized as a top legal scholar nationally and a leader among state judges, Abrahamson wrote more than 450 majority opinions and participated in more than 3,500 written decisions during her more than four decades on Wisconsin’s highest court.

She retired in 2019.