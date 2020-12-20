‘Make Every Child Smile’ Toy Drive Serves Record Number of Families Amid Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– The fifth annual Make Every Child Smile toy drive may look just a bit different than in recent years but organizers still found a way to help support hundreds of families in the Twin Ports.

Because of the uncertainty with the pandemic, the toy drive almost didn’t go on this year. But organizer Mike Letica was able to host the event at Shake It off Grand Avenue in west Duluth. And it turned into a drive-thru to keep everyone distant with contactless delivery.

Cars filled up down the street as families tried to get some extra help in a chaotic Christmas season caused by the pandemic. 450 gifts were given out for kids of all ages, shattering last year’s record of 300 gifts.

“This one is up quite a bit,” said Letica. “I think it’s because of the need. Whether it’s COVID or whatever, the need is there and I think people are getting used to donating to this toy drive as well as receiving items from the toy drive.”

Letica was concerned if there would be enough items to meet the big demand. But as the day got closer, he says an overwhelming amount of community support came through.

“We must’ve raised about $3,500 in about 72 hours. So that put us over the top,” said Letica.

One couple made their way through the line of cars Sunday afternoon, hoping to get some art-themed items for their two kids.

With everything going on this year, the two were grateful the toy drive was still able to happen. And give them some extra help this Christmas season.

“I think it’s a great help to the community. It really helps out a lot of families that are having a hard time this year,” said Barry Carter of Duluth, who was picking up gifts with his wife. “It’s a lot of stress lifted off of us to be able to see our kid’s faces on Christmas morning.”

Those with the toy drive are also adopting families this Christmas. Volunteers will be going to people’s homes in the area to give them items like gas and food to help them get through the season.