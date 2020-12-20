Outdoor Living Nativity Scene Held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

DULUTH, Minn.– While they aren’t holding services in-person due to the pandemic, one Duluth church found a way to continue their Christmas traditions.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on east Superior Street in Duluth held a living nativity outside their front doors. Kids were out there dressed up as shepherds, wise men, and all of the other characters in the Christmas story. It’s usually done inside but has done outside performances in the past and was brought back outside again with the pandemic.

“We knew that this year was the right year to bring it outside because people can’t come in the churches because of COVID. And this is our way of trying to bring the light of Christ out,” said Reverend Debra Kissinger of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

The church is holding virtual services on Christmas eve and day. To watch, you can check out their website.