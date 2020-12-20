Proctor’s Ava Giswold Commits to UWS Soccer

Giswold will join Cloquet's Brenna Mattson and Hermantown's Halle Carlson as local players to join the Yellowjackets next season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor’s Ava Giswold announced on her Twitter this weekend that she will be headed across the bridge and play college soccer at UWS.

The senior scored three goals and recorded four assists during the COVID-shortened season. Gislwold has also played club soccer with Gitchi Gummi. She also plays on the Proctor basketball team and was part of the squad that made it to the state tournament in 2019.

