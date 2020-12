Take a 360-Degree Interactive Tour of Bentleyville Tour of Lights Drive-Thru

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville Tour of Lights — the drive-thru experience – can now be enjoyed in your own home through a new 360-degree virtual tour online.

Photographer Dennis O’Hara created the video, which allows you to move about the video with the drag of a mouse, or by the movement of your finger on a mobile device.

Click here to check it out.

Bentleyville’s drive-thru experience is extended this year through midnight Dec. 31.