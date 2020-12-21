5 New Campus Police Officers, Chief Sworn in at UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis.– At U-W Superior, they stocked up with a new group of law enforcement officers to aid the department.

UWS swore in six new officers to the force on campus, the most at a time in over a decade. Along with the officers, Joseph Eickman was sworn in as the new chief. He says it’s a unique job working as officers focused entirely on the UWS campus.

“I look forward to the services we’ll be able to provide in the future moving from a security department to a police department. I think that the university will benefit greatly from the expertise that we bring forward,” said Eickman.

The new chief on campus also wants to help create and continue building healthy relationships with all students on campus.

“I felt it necessary even before that’s just something we need to do here. We have a very high international student population here and it’s good to just be aware of the cultures that are here,” said Eickman.

With the addition of the new officers, this is the most officers UWS has had in 25 years.