Chequamegon Humane Association Seeing Influx of Animals

ASHLAND, Wisc. – Ever since the Chequamegon Humane Association moved into their new location in 2017 they haven’t looked back.

“It seems like every year. we’re able to help out more and more animals. It’s been progressively growing,” Chequamegon Humane Association Executive Director, Kari Olinger says.

This year was one of their biggest yet.

After starting in 2013 with animal intakes around 200, the executive director has seen a large increase of animals coming through the facility this year.

“By the end of the year, we expect to go over 1,000 animals. Other shelters sometimes are faced with euthanizing animals. They have no place for them to go. So we offer to help those shelters in need so those animals don’t have to be put down,” Olinger says.

Even after closing the shelter to walk-ins, they have still seen pets find permanent homes at a high rate.

“It’s giving us more time to spend with the animals,” Chequamegon Humane Association Animal Care Supervisor, Annie DeSimone says. “It’s giving us more time to get to know them better which is making our adoptions more successful in the long run as well. There’s a lot of animals that have been saved this year.”

If there’s a chance people have more time at home, think twice before you give the gift of a pet for Christmas.

“It’s a ten, sometimes 20-year commitment. It’s not something you can get rid of after it’s grown-up or it’s a few months old and that puppy stage has worn off,” Olinger says.

And looking forward to 2021, the Humane Association expects the upward trend of pet adoptions to continue.

“A lot of animals that have new homes. A lot of families’ lives have been changed. The higher that number goes the more people that have been affected by it in a good way and the more lives we’ve helped change,” DeSimone says.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet from the Chequamegon Humane Association or donating, click here: Chequamegon Humane Association