Chester Bowl Ski Hill Packed for Opening Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.- The weather was perfect for opening weekend at Chester Bowl’s ski hill, the ski lifts and slopes alive for another season.

New COVID-19 protocols involve masks being required in certain areas, and letting only members of the same household to ride ski lifts together.

This year they started the season with a check donation of $25,000 from local design company Loll Designs.

Chester Bowl Director Dave Schaeffer said the ongoing support from the company helps ensure their work continues for years to come.

“It’s so important for us to not just survive today financially,” Schaeffer said, “but also to know that we’ll be able to be open even beyond the pandemic.”

“So their donation really does a lot to solidify that for us to make sure we’re here as long as we can be,” he said.

Families in the area were excited to get back to their favorite ski hill. For some, hitting the powder runs in the family.

“I grew up actually on this ski hill back when I was a little in the early 90s,” said Kyle Freundschuh, “so the ability to come out and ski with my kids and have that pass on in my family is one of the best parts about Chester Bowl.”

“It’s a place where I can let them ski, be down at the bottom of the hill with my three-year-olds and make it so everybody can enjoy it and have a good time,” he said.

Chester Bowl provides ski lessons to all ages. They’ve awarded $19,000 in scholarships for the 2018/2019 winter to those wanting to learn to ski but need financial assistance.