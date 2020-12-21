CHUM’s Free Pre-Packaged Food Boxes Remain in High Demand

DULUTH, Minn. – Demand for free food in Duluth continues to be stronger than ever during this pandemic and holiday season. And the CHUM Food Shelf is working hard to make sure people don’t go hungry.

Since July, CHUM has been delivering pre-packaged boxes of food to people in need at Our Saviors Lutheran Church every Monday from 10 a.m. until noon.

This remote location has been used while the downtown Food Shelf is closed to customers during the pandemic.

People have been lining up every Monday in hopes of getting one of the 40 free food boxes.

CHUM also hands out free food boxes every Wednesday and Friday outside the Food Shelf on 1st Avenue West across from the CHUM Drop-In Center.

“And it’s always hard to say we’re out or come downtown on Wednesday. It’s just sort of the new reality of you know you have to be here a little earlier to get food. Somebody showed up today a little after nine to start waiting in line for food,” said Scott Van Daele, CHUM director of distributive services.

The remote distribution location in West Duluth will continue as long as it is needed, according to Van Daele.