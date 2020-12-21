Duluth Warming Center to Stay Open Longer During Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s warming center will be open all week as temperatures get dangerously cold.

It’s located in the Rainbow Center on the 200 block of Third Avenue East.

Hours of operation are from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., except for 6 p.m. Dec. 24 through 8 a.m. Dec. 26.

“This is a great place for them to do that. We certainly know that there are gaps in our population who are going and getting COVID tests. This is hopefully a population we can capture if they want to get a COVID test,” said Kate Van Daele, a spokesperson for the city.

The CHUM Drop-In Center on 1st Avenue West is also open 24 hours during the winter months.