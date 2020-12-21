Itasca County Students Call for Schools, Sports to Reopen

GREENWAY, Minn.– As elementary students prepare to come back to the classroom next month, some high schoolers in Itasca County are making their case to come back to the classroom sooner than later.

A group of high school seniors from surrounding Itasca area schools, along with a state representative-elect made their case to the return classroom, along with sports and other activities.

A group of nearly 10 seniors from Greenway and Nashwauk high schools held a zoom call earlier today to make their voices heard. They call themselves lead, live, and create a new beginning. Students are advocating state lawmakers allow them to go back to school, bring back school sports and other activities like band and choir. With students learning virtually from home and missing that in-person contact, they say it’s creating a negative impact for students in their physical and mental health.

“We have gone to a point where we cannot stop living our lives, we cannot sacrifice our futures for the fear of getting sick or even dying. This pandemic has encouraged bad decisions, not only in young people but in everyone,” said Claire Vekich, a senior at Greenway High School.

When sports were suspended last month, some students turned to an elected official for help. Spencer Igo was elected to district 5B in the Grand Rapids area in November. Igo said he knows the importance of athletics and other activities like band and choir for student and wants to advocate for their cause.

“If there’s anything, that as I get sworn in, if there’s any way that I could be helping them to get back to sports and activities and how important they were in their lives. And when they reached out to me I knew immediately that I needed to find a way to meet with them,” said Igo.

Right now, those students are learning virtually. But according to the Minnesota State High School League, schools can begin practices for winter sports on January 4. It’s still not clear yet when games will be allowed to take place.