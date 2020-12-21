Northwestern Girls Basketball Hope to Carry Win Streak into 2021

Monday night, Northwestern pushed their win streak to six straight as they defeated Bloomer 59-42.

MAPLE, Wis. – High school sports in the Northland are slowly but surely make their return. But some teams have already been in action including the Northwestern girls basketball team. And so far, so good for the Tigers.

After dropping their season opener, Northwestern has won five straight. The Tigers brought back seven players from last year’s team that won the program’s first regional championship in 20 years. But only two of those players played major minutes last season. That means the team is filled with players who want to keep the success going.

“They are a group that is extremely motivated to be good and be successful. In fact, I have to try to keep them out of the gym as much as possible, rather than open up the gym for them. They’re calling me on off days to try to get it open and get in the gym. I expected some growing pains and have been honestly pleasantly surprised that we are as far along as we are,” head coach Paul Eberhardt said.

