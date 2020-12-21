Outdoor Rinks in Superior to Open Christmas Eve

SUPERIOR, Wis.– With the extra snow and winter break ahead, the city of Superior is getting their ice rinks going again this week.

The city of Superior is opening their outdoor ice rinks and warming houses. Rinks will open on Christmas Eve at Wade Bowl, Pattison, Carl Gullo, and South End parks. Masks are encouraged when on the ice and are required when in the buildings, a 10 minute limit inside the warming houses, and surfaces will be sanitized at least twice daily.

“We want to offer this to the community because I know a lot of people have been cooped up and there’s not much to do and this is a nice, safe outdoor activity for the whole family. So we’re really excited to get it started,” said Cyndi Dennis, Skating Program Coordinator for the City of Superior.

Outdoor ice rinks in Duluth are open but warming houses are still closed.