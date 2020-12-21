Rubber Chicken Theater Looks to Make You Laugh This Christmas Eve

Rubber Chicken Theater is Hosting a Virtual Holiday Show, Streaming LIVE on Facebook Christmas Eve

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s very own Rubber Chicken Theater is about to do their first and only production of 2020 due to circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Christmas Eve you’re invited to laugh and sing carols with the crew at Rubber Chicken.

“Here We Come A-Quarantining, or, We’ll Be Home For Christmas is a short, virtual production of original Christmas carol parodies taking on various subjects of the past year including spitting into test tubes at the DECC, Minnesota Republicans, and lots of other things we’d all like to dump into Lake Superior and call it a year,” said Brian Matuszak with Rubber Chicken Theater.

The show is written and performed by Anna Vogt, Tate Haglund-Pagel, Jeremy Churchill, Minden Hultstrom, Anders Hultstrom, Quentin Roth, Nathan Payne, Chris Nollet, Greg J. Anderson, Cathy Podeszwa, Kaylee Matuszak, and Brian Matuszak.

Linda Bray accompanies on piano, additional material written by Cheri Tesarek, and the show is magically edited by the magical Jadie Schwarzkopf.

All performances have been prerecorded in the safety of the actor’s own homes and will be edited together for the final show.

You’re invited to log onto Rubber Chicken’s Facebook Page (@rchickentheater) starting at 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Click on the Events tab to find the show, and enjoy the sounds of the season with new, original carols and much more.

Starting on Jan. 1, the show will move to Rubber Chicken’s YouTube Channel for continued enjoyment into 2021.

For more information, email Brian@RubberChickenTheater.com or click here.