Santa Makes Social Distanced Stops in Duluth, Two Harbors

A Duluth couple and the city of Two Harbors got creative with drive-thru's to have Santa safely spread cheer.

TWO HARBORS/DULUTH, Minn.- While the traditional ways to see Santa Claus are paused this year due to the pandemic, Santa always finds a way — with a little help from a Duluth couple and the city of Two Harbors.

“Big smiles. We like big smiles. Parents are happy, kids are happy, what more can you ask for at Christmas?” said Janelle Jones, President and CEO of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

Before his big nighttime trip on Christmas Eve, Santa used to stop by and meet little boys and girls in Two Harbors for the past 30 years.

This year, the same Santa didn’t let the pandemic stop him from seeing kids — perched atop the Big Chair.

“We heard from Santa and Santa hadn’t been able to reach out to any of the kids and we feel that’s really important so we found a way Santa could be here and the kids could come and see Santa and get some pictures,” Jones said.

While the kids couldn’t sit on Santa’s lap, they still got their annual dose of Christmas Cheer, delivered via chute.

“People come and they get to get their pictures taken with Santa, have a little conversation with him,” said Jones. “Santa throws down a little treat bag down the chute.”

The treat bags included goodies as well as a link to a Zoom call with Santa the next day, where kids could sing songs and tell him what they want for Christmas.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, more than 100 people drove up to the RJ Houle Information Center lot Sunday evening.

Many of the parents said they were happy to give their kids a slice of good ol’ fashioned holiday.

“I think it’s very important,” dad Erik Ollila said, “that’s something we remember growing up is seeing Santa every year either at the mall or wherever.”

“I think it’s very important for the kids to keep that tradition going especially in a year like this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the familiar “ho, ho, ho!” could also be heard in the streets of Duluth.

“We’re just out here spreading some cheer for the holidays,” said the Piedmont neighborhood Santa, Michael.

Michael and Destiny Sandelin turned their driveway on Adirondack Street into a little headquarters for Santa and his Elf helper to greet families driving by.

“We just really wanted to make sure that kids get to see Santa because it’s a crazy year and we know that Santa is just something kids are looking forward to, and now they can’t,” said Santa’s Elf (and wife), Destiny.

They seem to be magnets to the magic, as the Easter Bunny also stopped by the Sandelin driveway earlier in Spring to say hi to kids. “I don’t know, this house seems to have all the connections,” Destiny the Elf said.

The Easter Bunny was a hit, so she said she posted the Santa idea to Facebook a few days ago, and her neighbors chipped in and donated a Christmas tree and other decorations.

On Sunday families drove by, windows down to wave hi to Santa and take pictures. The couple even built their own chute to deliver candy canes to the young — and young at heart.

“It seems like even the older people, like the adults are so excited to see some cheer, some happiness brought to the kids,” said Santa/Michael. “We’ve had a lot of people walk down and say hello.”

“Just try to have some happiness in the community,” he said.

Back in Two Harbors, it’s preserving that happiness and holiday spirit that drove the Chamber of Commerce to pull together the event — in just about a week!

“It’s really important to us because we want kids to be able to still be kids,” said Jones.

So before he takes flight, there’s only one thing the Kris Kringles wanted to say.

“Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year!” said Sandelin.