Two Essentia Health Employees Had Allergic Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccine

Some of the symptoms that brought concern for health experts included hives, swelling of the lips or mouth, and shortness of breath.

DULUTH, Minn. – About 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been given to frontline workers at Essentia Health.

So far, only two employees had allergic reactions to the vaccine.

Essentia Health officials say the reactions weren’t severe, but out of caution each worker was treated and evaluated.

It is believed the reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to a person already having a history of allergies to food or medications.

Health experts say even with a history of allergies, everyone should consider taking the vaccine.

“We would ask that they chat with their healthcare provider to check if the benefit outweighs the risk. Also to make sure we have the appropriate treatment available in the event they had an allergic reaction,” said Dr. Richard Vetter, the chief medical officer for Essentia Health West.

The two employees have recovered from the allergic reactions.