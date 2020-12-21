Wisconsin to Receive Over 100,000 COVID Vaccines this Week

MADISON, Wis.– Over 10,000 Wisconsinites have received the COVID-19 vaccine in almost every county and a lot more are on the way.

Wisconsin is eligible to receive over 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, and the first doses are expected to come today. Because this version of the vaccine can be stored at a standard freezer temperature, health officials add that it can be sent directly to local health care facilities instead of the state’s designated hubs as they try to distribute the vaccine around Wisconsin.

“What a monumental undertaking this vaccination effort is across local, tribal, state, and federal systems. We are all learning together through this first week of vaccine distribution and delivery,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, who’s Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Health officials also say vaccination efforts will ramp up after the holidays for community based providers.