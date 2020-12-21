Young Duluth Native Singer’s Christmas Music Video Gets Thousands of Views

DULUTH, Minn.- A young, up-and-coming singer originally from Duluth decided to make a fun Christmas song and music video which is starting to gain popularity on Youtube.

Tanner Zahn moved to Los Angeles with his family to pursue a career in music. “We normally come back even during Christmas. So this year because of COVID it’s been really weird being in a sunny, hot Climate for Christmas.”

He said he recorded his Christmas song “Little Things” in his California closet, and shot it with his videographer in an hour and a half.

He hopes it reminds people of the little things to be thankful for during the holidays.

“I just wanted to spread the message to be happy about the stuff that we do have, like family and the time that we have together in this pandemic,” Zahn said.

Zahn’s no stranger to the stage. He’s been dancing and performing since he was young — his parents owned the Madill Performing Arts Center before moving.