City of Duluth Needs More Snow Removal Volunteers

The city is looking for at least 10 people to fill those final slots.

DULUTH, Minn.- As we get ready for a winter blast, the city of Duluth is in need of volunteers for its newly launched snow removal assistance program.

The volunteers help shovel snow on sidewalks, walkways and steps for the elderly, disabled people who don’t have the financial means to hire someone.

Nearly 100 people in need have signed up for the program.

The city is looking for about 10 more volunteers to meet the demand.

“I think it’s a great way to help out for people at home because of Covid to help out their neighbors and to match them within their own zip code to help people again who really rely on this service,” Duluth Public Information Officer, Kate Van Daele says.

If you would like to volunteer, click here: Snow Removal Volunteer