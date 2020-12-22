Coast Guard Begins Ice Breaking Operations in Duluth, Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay has started icebreaking in the Duluth and Superior areas.

Biscayne Bay was assigned to the Twin Ports region to begin icebreaking before ice impedes commercial navigation.

According to a recent press release, more ice breakers will join the operation as ice growth expands through the winter months.

Operation Taconite is the Coast Guard’s largest domestic icebreaking operation and spans Lake Superior, St. Marys River, the Straits of Mackinac, Georgian Bay, and all of Lake Michigan.

During this time, the Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, dress appropriately, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels.