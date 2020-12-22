Duluth City Council to Establish LGBTQ+ Commission

The ordinance was introduced by Council President Anderson and Councilors Van Nett and Forsman.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday night, the Duluth City Council voted unanimously to establish a non-binary, Queer, Trans, Two-Spirit , Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual commission.

This commission was identified by grassroots LGBTQIA2S+ community members who see a long list of unmet needs in the community and nowhere in the city of Duluth to bring these issues they face.

According to members of the community, the establishment of an LGBTQIA2S+ Commission in the City of Duluth would give voice to many who currently do not have strong representation in city government.

This commission would serve to provide educational resources on LGBTQIA2S+ identities, consultation to the Human Rights Office on complaints, and support in improving infrastructure in areas such as healthcare and education.

Appointments to this commission will be established 90 days from the passing date of the ordinance.