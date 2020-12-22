Duluth City Council Votes to Delay Fee on Plastic Bags

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council voted on Monday night to delay the five-cent plastic bag fee that was set to go into effect on January 1, 2021.

It will not take effect 90 days after emergency COVID-19 declarations by the City of Duluth or the State of Minnesota expire.

The new fee was to begin in April of 2020, but the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 pushed that date back to January 1, 2021.

Councilor Gary Anderson was behind another timeline extension.

The ordinance is supposed to encourage consumers to rely more on reusable grocery bags.