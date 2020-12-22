Duluth City Council Votes to Delay Fee on Plastic Bags

Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council voted on Monday night to delay the five-cent plastic bag fee that was set to go into effect on January 1, 2021.

It will not take effect 90 days after emergency COVID-19 declarations by the City of Duluth or the State of Minnesota expire.

The new fee was to begin in April of 2020, but the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 pushed that date back to January 1, 2021.

Councilor Gary Anderson was behind another timeline extension.

The ordinance is supposed to encourage consumers to rely more on reusable grocery bags.

Categories: Community, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

