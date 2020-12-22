Duluth International Airport Braces for Holiday Storm, Travel During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– In 2020, going home for Christmas might not be as easy as it sounds.

Along with trying to navigate the pandemic, the Duluth International Airport is preparing for the incoming snowfall during one of their busiest weeks of the year.

AAA is expecting at least 34 million fewer Americans will travel this Christmas season due to the pandemic. But even with all of these hurdles, the airport is bracing for the days ahead.

Significant snowfall is on the way as people to get where they need to go this Christmas. But those at the airport say crews are ready to go.

“Obviously, they’re watching the weather, setting the schedule, making sure that they have enough coverage and doing whatever preventative stuff too that they can and just using the expertise that they have,” said Natalie Peterson, Director Of Communications and Marketing for the Duluth International Airport.

And outside of the weather, going through the airport will be different this time around. With COVID informational signs and safety dividers are up to help guide guests at the Duluth airport. Employees are also on extra cleaning duty.

While it might not be as packed like recent years, there’s still plenty of travelers expected to be coming and going, hoping to be home for Christmas.

“It’s not still at our normal level there’s no question about that but we still have folks that need to get here to be with their friends and family and people that want to get somewhere else,” said Peterson.

One of those travelers was Angie Cerina, who was getting ready to see her family in her home country of Ecuador after visiting friends in wright, Minnesota.

She will be stopping in 4 different airports on the way home. And even though the Duluth airport isn’t as crowded as other airports, Cerina says she is nervous about traveling during the pandemic.

“I’m kind of afraid about [Coronavirus],” said Cerina. “That’s why I’m coming early because my plan was to stay for Christmas here but something happened and now I’m coming earlier to my country.”

Airport officials are reminding those who are going to travel to be mindful and watch if they are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.