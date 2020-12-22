Firefighters Urge Caution Over Busy Holiday Season

Smoke detectors have a shelf life of ten years while carbon monoxide detectors last about seven years.

DULUTH, Minn. – Firefighters are urging families celebrating the holidays to take the extra steps to keep their home safe from fires.

Duluth Fire Marshal John Otis says there’s usually bigger opportunities for fires this time of year with people cooking more and lighting more candles.

And while smoke detectors are always important, Otis says adding a home fire sprinkler is great extra layer of protection in your home.

“Think of smoke detectors as your early warning signal. It’s going to notify you that there’s a fire and then when the fire gets big enough to activate the sprinkler system, the sprinkler system then will extinguish or slow the fire down,” Otis said.

Otis also reminds homeowners to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

