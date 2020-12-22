Habitat for Humanity 2020 Home Near Completion

DULUTH, Minn. – The Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity is putting the finishing touches on a new energy efficient home built throughout 2020.

The organization hit a few roadblocks from increased construction costs to lack of volunteers, and organizers are currently looking for partners to help cover the costs of their leftover projects.

With the house being built from the ground up throughout 2020, the non-profit is hoping to moving a lower income family into the home for the holidays and beyond.

“It just makes it all the more special that it’s right here in the holidays. Hopefully we can find somebody right away here that we can get moved in and they can spend the rest of the winter here,” Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity Board President Lance Olson said.

Beyond 2020, the non-profit is looking into other projects like renovating existing homes, and their age-in-place program.

“Working with senior citizens and elderly. Working with them in there home to eliminate the slips, trips and falls and keeping them in there home longer,” Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Chase Bement said.

The Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity serves St. Louis, Douglas, Lake and Carlton County.

If you would like to be a partner family with the non-profit, click here: Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity