Walz Expects 250,000 Vaccines for Minnesota by End of 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn.– As vaccination efforts continue across Minnesota, Governor Walz expects 250,000 vaccines by the end of the year.

The governor said earlier today that 2,999 Minnesotans have been vaccinated. This week, the state is expecting nearly 128,000 doses combined from Pfizer and Moderna. While only a small amount of people have been vaccinated so far, Walz says he wants to get this right to make the most of every dose.

“I would much rather get this right than get this rushed,” said Walz. “I’m confident that President Trump’s administration has set up a very robust system here to do this. Minnesota certainly has it. If they get it to us, we’ll get it out.”

Walz says he expects the Moderna vaccines to arrive in Minnesota in the next 24 hours and then be distributed around the state.