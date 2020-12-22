Wisconsin Announces Partnership for ‘Take Home’ COVID-19 Tests

MADISON, Wis.– As another 2,400 cases of COVID-19 were reported over in Wisconsin, the state is announcing a new way to get tested right from your living room.

The state announced a partnership with vault testing to give out take home COVID-19 saliva tests. They can be ordered through the state’s health services website starting Tuesday. When a kit arrives, a testing supervisor will administer it over Zoom. Results will take two to three days and results will be sent over zoom.

“We’ve worked hard to expand our lab capacity, support our healthcare workers and to stand up community testing sites in collaboration with local and tribal public health folk, and the Wisconsin National Guard,” said Evers.

As vaccinations move across the state, the governor is expecting 16,000 doses this week and around 100,000 over the next couple weeks.