WLSSD Kicks Off Treecycling Program This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – WLSSD and area partners announced Tuesday that they have kicked off their annual Treecycling program this week.

The free holiday tree cycling program offers multiple locations available 24-hours a day throughout the region.

“Holiday trees, like yard and garden waste, are banned from the trash in Minnesota,” said Karen Anderson, WLSSD’s director of community relations. “Trees contain valuable resources that can be reclaimed through Treecycling. Collected trees will be beneficially reused as fuel, as mulch to line paths, or for other purposes, while recovering resources and saving landfill space.”

For residents looking to recycle their trees before the holidays, WLSSD’s Yard Waste Compost Site and Materials Recovery Center and a treecycling location at Vonco V Landfill are open now.

For residents interested in recycling their tree after the holidays you can visit the following locations:

Six sites are open for tree drop-off from December 26th through January 10th:

Chester Bowl (parking lot by the playground)

Lester Park (parking lot by the playground)

Duluth Heights Community Club (parking lot across the street)

Woodland Community Club (lower parking lot off Woodland Ave)

Rose Garden (parking lot)

City of Duluth West Toolhouse (on Commonwealth Avenue)

Two sites in Carlton County are open December 23rd through January 11th

SAPPI Fine Paper (Cloquet, gatehouse entrance)

Moose Lake Compost Site (across from City garage)

Three sites are open now through January 31st

VONCO V Landfill (in the Gary neighborhood)

WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site (off 27th Avenue West)

WLSSD Materials Recovery Center (off Rice Lake Road)

WLSSD reminds those who are recycling fresh-cut trees are reminded to remove all ornaments and tree stands before bringing trees to a Treecycling location.

Wreaths, garlands, and other evergreen decorations with wires are not recyclable and should be thrown in the trash. Holiday light strings can be recycled year-round at WLSSD’s Materials Recovery Center.