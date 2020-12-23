Bayfield Non-Profit Donating Toys to Kids, Gifts for Seniors

In all, 77 seniors will be receiving secret Santa gifts, and Core has also received toys for 150 kids which have been distributed throughout the week.

BAYFIELD, Wisc. – New Executive Director Mary Dougherty took over Core Community Resources in Bayfield Wisconsin in 2019 with a mission in mind geared towards helping seniors.

“Doing things like mowing your lawn, shoveling your walk in the winter, running errands for you, friendly visits if you’re lonely,” Core Community Resources Executive Director, Mary Dougherty says.

This holiday season, community members her organization donates to will have a special treat courtesy of care packages filled with secret Santa presents for seniors, and toys for kids all donated by the community.

“That’s a really big deal because it feels like the true spirit of generosity and service,” Dougherty says.

Organizers say, this will become an annual event.

“The secret Santa is going to be something we do every year. distributing gifts through the food pantry as well as through our senior programming services,” Dougherty says.

And for a rural community to come together for the holiday season, Doughtery believes everyone in the area deserves some praise.

“It is the most important thing a community can do. To show up for each other. To see where everyone is. To ask what can I do to help, what do you need. ”

Core also offers a food shelf from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays excluding Holidays.

The Community Resource Program will continue the donation of care packages to seniors once a month.

For more information on Core, click here: Core Community Resources