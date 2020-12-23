B&B Market Food Train Success Chugging Into Holiday Season

So far, the Market has received over $150,000 for their food train since March when the pandemic hit.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The B&B Market in Cloquet is continuing their food train for the holidays.

On Wednesday, members of the Fond Du Lac Reservation wanted to thank the market for helping out people in there community.

So far, the Market has received over $150,000 for their food train, which started in March when the pandemic set in.

“There’s a big need or it right now with the Covid pandemic. A lot of people aren’t working a lot of people need the extra help. So it’s a great thing and I’m glad that we can continue this and help people out. We couldn’t have done this without the community support,” B&B Market Owner John Lind said.

The Market is also giving away free Christmas trees for anyone who needs one while supplies last.

The trees the market has sold allowed them to sponsor five families in need supplying gifts and dinner for each family.

For updates on the food train, click here: B&B Market Food Train