Bentleyville Temporarily Closes Due to Weather Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced Wednesday afternoon that Bentleyville will be closed tonight due to deteriorating weather conditions and extremely cold temperatures.

“In an effort to keep our staff, volunteers, and our visitors safe, we have made the decision to close tonight,” said Bentleyville Executive Director Nathan Bentley.

Bentleyville says they hope to reopen tomorrow, December 24, at 5:00 p.m. but they will make the decision after assessing overall weather conditions and any possible damage from strong winds expected with tonight’s winter storm.