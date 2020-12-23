Blizzard Causes ‘Extensive Damage’ At Bentleyville; Clean-Up Volunteers Needed

DULUTH — The drive-thru version of Bentleyville Tour of Lights suffered “extensive damage” during Wednesday’s blizzard in Duluth, according to a post on the Bentleyville Facebook page late Wednesday.

“We are asking any and all people that are able to assist Bentleyville, starting at 9:30 am on Thursday. We are in GREAT NEED of help to be able to try and reopen. Damage is heartbreaking,” the post went on to say.

Bentleyville was not open Wednesday out of safety concerns involving the storm and before damage even started.