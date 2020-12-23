Chisholm High School Adding Special Floor Decal for Bob McDonald Court

CHISHOLM, Minn. – This week, Chisholm High School made some alterations to their gym.

The Bob McDonald banner was taken down and now the legendary coach, who passed away two months ago, will have his name etched onto the floor itself. Organizers say since the court’s dedication back in 2017, it was always the plan to have the decal painted on the court and they’re glad to finally have it done.

“I kind of look at this as unique. I’ve had people reach out to me and tell me that it looks great. That just goes to show the things that we’re willing to do for this man who has done a lot for the community and a lot of the school district. And I think that’s something that also could be a stepping stone to more things in the future when it comes to Bob and his family,” said Chisholm athletic director Jamie Steinberg.

As for the banner, it was given to the McDonald family for them to keep.