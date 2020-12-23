CHUM Staff Prepare Residents for Cold Weather

With dangerously cold air following this storm, the CHUM drop-in center in downtown Duluth is preparing for an influx of people needing a warm place to stay.

DULUTH, Minn. – With dangerously cold air following this storm, the CHUM drop-in center in downtown Duluth is preparing for an influx of people needing a warm place to stay.

Officials at CHUM tell us it’s important to provide a safe space for the homeless to stay like the drop-in shelter on 1st Ave. West or the City’s warming center at the Tri-Towers Building. But on top of that, CHUM says they are always in need of donations in the form of blankets, gloves, boots, and other warm items.

“You know, I mean, it’s an especially hard year with COVID because people can’t access anything open besides the shelter and some of the places that are feed around town,” said Deb Holdman, the street outreach and spokesperson for the human development center at CHUM.

Sleeping bags are also very valuable for the homeless who live outside even on the coldest days of the year. You can drop off items at the drop-in shelter or simply donate gift cards so CHUM can purchase specific items in need.