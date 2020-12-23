City of Duluth and Duluth Fire Department Prepare for Snow

Earlier today, we talked with Duluth city officials about their snow removal plans and how Duluth firefighters are ready for whatever the storm brings.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier today, we talked with Duluth city officials about their snow removal plans and how Duluth firefighters are ready for whatever the storm brings.

Whether it be city snowplows or fire trucks with tire chains, Duluth officials say they’re ready to keep the city moving as best as possible through this powerful storm.

“Right now our main efforts are to keep the roads ice-free and to make sure that we are sticking to our priority one roads to make sure that people can get to and from the hospitals, and to get to our busier roads and highways,” said Kate Van Daele, the public informations officer for the City of Duluth.

Officials say that it’s important to be prepared with snowplows especially during times like these.

“We have been prepping,” said Van Daele. “We will continue to have plows out until the snow has stopped falling and then work to continue to clear roads.”

At the Duluth Fire Department, captains there say they are ready to help out whatever the emergency may be.

“We want to be prepared for any type of emergency that people want, would need help, whether it’s a fire, medical emergency or another type of emergency situation,” said Paul Gucinski, the fire captain at the Duluth Fire Department.

Specifically for snow emergencies, department leaders use different vehicles depending on the type of 9-1-1 call they encounter.

“In a case with there’s a lot of snow, just depending on what the emergency is, we could either take a four-wheel-drive pickup if it was a medical emergency and we need to get there,” said Gucinski. “We could use our fire apparatus with chains.”

City officials say that this is not the best time to go outside so stay at home if at all possible.

“We would just remind people if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t,” said Van Daele. “It’s best, especially during storm warnings, to stay at home. Keep yourself and others safe.”

And officials also remind everybody to layer up if you do have to venture outside to prevent hypothermia.