City of Duluth Issues ‘No Travel Advisory’ During Blizzard Warning

DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – Starting immediately, the City of Duluth in coordination with the National Weather Service in Duluth are issuing a no travel advisory until further notice.

The National Weather Service of Duluth recently issued a blizzard warning for Duluth, and thus the City is asking residents not to travel unless it is an emergency.

The City will continue to monitor the weather, and will provide an update when we are able. For accurate and current weather updates, please follow the National Weather Service on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NWSDuluth.